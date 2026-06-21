International Yoga Day 2026: Rakul Preet applauds Akshar Yoga Kendraa’s 21 Guinness World Records achievement: 'The effort by...'

International Yoga Day 2026 witnessed several inspiring celebrations across India, but one achievement that grabbed widespread attention was the historic milestone set by Akshar Yoga Kendraa. The Bengaluru-based wellness institution marked the occasion by achieving 21 Guinness World Records in yogasanas in a single day. The accomplishment drew praise from yoga enthusiasts, wellness advocates and celebrities, including actress Rakul Preet Singh. The actor extended her support to the initiative and congratulated the team behind the record-breaking feat. The event showcased the growing popularity of yoga and highlighted how collective participation can bring people together through health, discipline and mindfulness.
The International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21, and the 2026 theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” focused on promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being at every stage of life. Keeping this vision in mind, Akshar Yoga Kendraa celebrated the occasion by setting 21 Guinness World Records in yogasanas on a single day. According to the organisation, this achievement established a historic global benchmark and made it the only institution in the world to hold 21 Guinness World Records in yoga-related categories.
The large-scale event brought together thousands of participants including yoga practitioners, students, professionals, wellness enthusiasts and senior citizens from India and more than 80 countries. The initiative demonstrated the power of discipline, dedication and collective yoga practice on a global scale.
Rakul Preet Singh, who has trained under yoga guru Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, publicly supported the initiative through a special video message shared on social media. In her statement, she said: “Organising a community event of this scale requires dedication, discipline and teamwork. The effort by Akshar Yoga Kendra to attempt 21 Guinness World Records is truly commendable. My best wishes for the entire team and to Himalayan Siddha Akshar for great success.”
The actress has been associated with Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar for her yoga training and has often spoken about the importance of fitness in her life. On International Yoga Day, Rakul also shared glimpses of her own yoga practice. Several pictures and videos showed her performing different yoga asanas under the guidance of the renowned yoga expert.
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Here are some of the remarkable records achieved by Akshar Yoga Kendraa over the past year, marking the first time the organisation entered the global record books with such large-scale participation:
Guinness World Records also extended good wishes ahead of the attempt, calling it one of the “most ambitious projects to date” in the field of mass yoga participation. In 2026, Akshar Yoga Kendraa further expanded its achievements. According to its official updates, new records were added during the International Yoga Day celebrations, strengthening its global milestone status. The asanas performed in this edition included:
The success of the initiative highlights the growing global acceptance of yoga as a tool for physical fitness, mental wellness and healthy ageing. By bringing together participants from multiple countries, the event demonstrated yoga’s ability to unite people beyond geographical and cultural boundaries.
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