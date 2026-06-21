International Yoga Day 2026: Rakul Preet applauds Akshar Yoga Kendraa’s 21 Guinness World Records achievement: ‘The effort by…’

International Yoga Day 2026 witnessed a historic milestone as a large-scale yoga initiative set multiple world records. Rakul Preet lauded the achievement and highlighted the importance of collective efforts in promoting fitness and mindfulness.

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Rakul Preet Singh celebrates Akshar Yoga Kendraa’s record-breaking milestone (PC: Twitter)

International Yoga Day 2026 witnessed several inspiring celebrations across India, but one achievement that grabbed widespread attention was the historic milestone set by Akshar Yoga Kendraa. The Bengaluru-based wellness institution marked the occasion by achieving 21 Guinness World Records in yogasanas in a single day. The accomplishment drew praise from yoga enthusiasts, wellness advocates and celebrities, including actress Rakul Preet Singh. The actor extended her support to the initiative and congratulated the team behind the record-breaking feat. The event showcased the growing popularity of yoga and highlighted how collective participation can bring people together through health, discipline and mindfulness.

What made Akshar Yoga Kendraa’s Yoga Day celebration historic?

The International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21, and the 2026 theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” focused on promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being at every stage of life. Keeping this vision in mind, Akshar Yoga Kendraa celebrated the occasion by setting 21 Guinness World Records in yogasanas on a single day. According to the organisation, this achievement established a historic global benchmark and made it the only institution in the world to hold 21 Guinness World Records in yoga-related categories.

The large-scale event brought together thousands of participants including yoga practitioners, students, professionals, wellness enthusiasts and senior citizens from India and more than 80 countries. The initiative demonstrated the power of discipline, dedication and collective yoga practice on a global scale.

What did Rakul Preet say about the record-breaking achievement?

Rakul Preet Singh, who has trained under yoga guru Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, publicly supported the initiative through a special video message shared on social media. In her statement, she said: “Organising a community event of this scale requires dedication, discipline and teamwork. The effort by Akshar Yoga Kendra to attempt 21 Guinness World Records is truly commendable. My best wishes for the entire team and to Himalayan Siddha Akshar for great success.”

How is Rakul Preet connected to Akshar Yoga Kendraa?

The actress has been associated with Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar for her yoga training and has often spoken about the importance of fitness in her life. On International Yoga Day, Rakul also shared glimpses of her own yoga practice. Several pictures and videos showed her performing different yoga asanas under the guidance of the renowned yoga expert.

See Rakul Preet Singh’s post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshar Yoga Kendraa (@aksharyogakendraa_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

What records were achieved during the event?

Here are some of the remarkable records achieved by Akshar Yoga Kendraa over the past year, marking the first time the organisation entered the global record books with such large-scale participation:

The most people performing the downward facing dog pose (yoga) simultaneously with 864 participants. The most people performing the bridge pose (yoga) simultaneously with 1,692 participants. The most people performing the mermaid pose (yoga) simultaneously with 863 participants. The most people performing the locust pose (yoga) simultaneously with 539 participants. The most people performing the eagle pose (yoga) simultaneously with 552 participants. The most people performing a shoulder stand simultaneously with 1,633 participants. The most people performing the butterfly (Bhadrasana / Gracious Pose) simultaneously with 550 participants. The most people performing the double toe hold pose (yoga) simultaneously with 461 participants. The most people performing the pistol squat pose (yoga) simultaneously with 514 participants. The most people performing the chair pose (yoga) simultaneously with 1,695 participants. The most people performing Warrior II (yoga) pose simultaneously with 1,634 participants. The most people performing Warrior III (yoga) pose simultaneously with 529 participants.

Guinness World Records also extended good wishes ahead of the attempt, calling it one of the “most ambitious projects to date” in the field of mass yoga participation. In 2026, Akshar Yoga Kendraa further expanded its achievements. According to its official updates, new records were added during the International Yoga Day celebrations, strengthening its global milestone status. The asanas performed in this edition included:

Bhadrasana (Gracious Pose) with 550 participants holding the posture for one minute. Adho Mukha Shvanasana (Downward Facing Dog Pose) with 864 participants holding the pose for one minute. Salabhasana (Locust Pose) with 539 participants holding the pose for one minute. Garudasana (Eagle Pose) with 522 participants holding the pose for one minute. Ubhaya Padangustasana (Double Toe Hold Pose) with 461 participants holding the pose for one minute. Eka Pada Padangustasana (Pistol Squat Pose) with 514 participants holding the pose for one minute.

The success of the initiative highlights the growing global acceptance of yoga as a tool for physical fitness, mental wellness and healthy ageing. By bringing together participants from multiple countries, the event demonstrated yoga’s ability to unite people beyond geographical and cultural boundaries.