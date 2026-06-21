International Yoga Day 2026: Shilpa Shetty and Neeraj Chopra join celebrations promoting yoga and fitness awareness- Watch Video

International Yoga Day 2026 brought together fitness enthusiasts and public figures to highlight the benefits of regular exercise and mindful living.

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Shilpa Shetty and Neeraj Chopra highlight importance of yoga (PC: Twitter)

International Yoga Day 2026 was celebrated with enthusiasm across the country as people from different walks of life came together to promote health and wellness. Among those participating in the celebrations were actress Shilpa Shetty and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who joined a special yoga session in Gurugram. The event drew a large gathering of fitness enthusiasts who performed yoga alongside the two popular personalities. Their participation helped spread awareness about the importance of staying active and adopting healthy habits. Videos from the event have also gained attention online as people praised their commitment to fitness and well-being.

Why did Shilpa Shetty and Neeraj Chopra participate in International Yoga Day 2026?

The yoga session was organised as part of the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” focused on encouraging people to maintain physical and mental well-being throughout different stages of life.

Shilpa Shetty and Neeraj Chopra joined hundreds of participants in performing yoga asanas during the event. Their presence highlighted the growing popularity of yoga as a daily wellness practice and encouraged people to embrace a healthier lifestyle. The event also reflected the larger goal of spreading awareness about preventive healthcare and fitness through simple practices that can be followed by people of all age groups.

See viral video of Shilpa Shetty and Neeraj Chopra participating in International Yoga Day 2026 here

#WATCH | Haryana: Actress Shilpa Shetty perform Yoga on the 12th annual International Day of Yoga in Gurugram. The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is ‘Yoga For Healthy Ageing’ pic.twitter.com/5CJIEtTEan — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

What message did Shilpa Shetty share on International Yoga Day?

A long-time advocate of fitness and yoga, Shilpa Shetty used the occasion to encourage people to make yoga a part of their everyday routine rather than limiting it to a single day of celebration.

She emphasised that yoga should be adopted as a lifestyle because of its positive impact on physical health, mental balance and emotional well-being. According to her, the benefits of yoga become evident when people practise it consistently. The actress also spoke about the importance of mental fitness, explaining that yoga helps individuals stay focused, balanced and positive in their daily lives.

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: On the 12th International Yoga Day Celebrations, Actress Shilpa Shetty says, “Today will be a memorable experience for me. There’s no better way to celebrate International Yoga Day than to celebrate yoga with people. I was very excited that so many… https://t.co/fTB9pygVxf pic.twitter.com/SWJo0sJoTd — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

How does yoga contribute to a healthy lifestyle?

Yoga is widely recognised for improving flexibility, strength and overall physical fitness. Beyond the physical benefits, it also supports mental wellness by reducing stress and improving concentration. Experts often recommend yoga as a holistic practice because it combines movement, breathing techniques and mindfulness. Regular practice can help people maintain better emotional resilience and develop healthier habits over time.

How are celebrities helping spread yoga awareness?

Public figures such as Shilpa Shetty and Neeraj Chopra play an important role in promoting fitness awareness. Their active participation in wellness campaigns motivates fans to adopt healthier lifestyles and explore the benefits of yoga. By sharing their experiences and encouraging regular practice, they help bring attention to the importance of maintaining both physical and mental fitness in today’s fast-paced world.