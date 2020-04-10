Iodine is a significant mineral that is required by a human body for various purposes. It helps in the growth and repair of damaged cells. Also, it aids in a healthy metabolism. Scientists say that iodine is an effective antiviral element that can help you prevent viral infections. This particular information makes it a hot topic in current time when we are trying to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - I Was Down With a Viral Infection Which Affected my Running: Javed Miandad Reveals Secret of 1992 WC Final

According to the CDC, after a few years of severe flu pandemic of 1918, caused by H1N1 virus, scientists conducted a study and looked for agents that can kill this virus. They finally found that iodine is effective in fighting against viral infections. It can in fact prevent the spread of the pathogen.

This study was published in the Australian Journal of Experimental Biology and Medical Science. Now a days, iodine is used in the hospital as an antiseptic to treat wounds and to disinfect the skin before surgery. Oral consumption of iodine can enhance your body's defense mechanism and help you fight against infections in a better way.

Iodine is capable of killing all types of pathogens including bacteria, virus, fungi, yeast, and protozoa. It can in fact kill 90 per cent of most of the bacteria within 15-30 seconds.

As iodine cannot be produced by your body, you need to get it from the food (fish, yogurt, cheese, milk, cereals etc.) you eat. A deficiency of this key component of health can lead to various ailments. Iodine deficiency is known to cause swelling in neck, unexpected weight gain, weakness, hair loss, dry skin, change in heart rate etc.

Mostly pregnant women, people who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, and those living in countries with little iodine in soil are at increased risk of being iron deficient.