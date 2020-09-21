A new study conducted by the scientists at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine has revealed that iodine solution can help in complete eradication of the novel coronavirus. This is a significant breakthrough that can help us get relief from this deadly virus that has claimed the lives of 87882 people in India until now. Also Read - India COVID Update: Has Coronavirus Infection Peaked in Country? This is What Health Minister Has to Say | Read Here

During the research, the scientists put the COVID-19 virus in three different iodine concentrations, 0.5 per cent, 1.25 per cent, and 2.5 per cent. Further, they observed that all three concentrations completely inactivated the novel virus within 15 seconds. As per the researchers, providing the iodine solution to a COVID-19 patient before intranasal procedures can help in reducing the viral load in the nasal droplets and aerosols and minimise the risk of spreading the disease. The research was published in the JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Notably, when the study team conducted the same test with ethanol alcohol, there were no promising results. Notably, as per a study mentioned by the Times Now, iodine solution has been found effective in protecting against other infections like SARS and MERS.