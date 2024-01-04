Home

Lifestyle

Ira Khan Gives ‘Not Your Usual Bride’ Vibes After Ditching Heavy Lehenga And Gown on Her Wedding; Here’s Decoding Her Look

Ira Khan Gives ‘Not Your Usual Bride’ Vibes After Ditching Heavy Lehenga And Gown on Her Wedding; Here’s Decoding Her Look

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan's dhoti-style wedding lehenga with kolhapuri chappals gives an unconventional twist to usual bridal looks.

Ira Khan Gives ‘Not Your Usual Bride’ Vibes After Ditching Heavy Lehenga And Gown on Her Wedding; Here’s Decoding Her Look

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan got hitched with his long-term boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3, Wednesday. The duo registered their marriage in the presence of close friends and family. The circulated pictures and videos got everyone’s attention as the bride was not decked up in any usual wedding lehenga. Ira surprised the internet as she chose a minimalist look for her D-Day. Well, she ditched the quintessential lehengas and sarees for colourblocked harem pants.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Ira ringed on her special day with a unique wedding attire. She chose a pastel pink pair of harem pants and teamed it up with a turquoise blue velvet blouse. She styled a net dupatta over her shoulders and a pastel pink dupatta as a veil. As minimal as her wedding attire was, Ira didn’t do anything extra for makeup. She kept it subtle and styled her bright red hair with natural curls. For accessories, she chose a large polki necklace, maang tikka, bangles and earrings. Ira preferred comfort over style, ditched high heels and chose kolhapuri chappals to complete the look. Her lehenga might not be contrasted as well, but her bridal glow shined throughout the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, the groom, on the other hand, was clad in a simple wavy blue kurta. Later, he swapped his traditional wear and was seen in a black vest and white shorts. Believe it or not, Nupur enjoyed his special day the most, in gym wear and danced his heart out in baraat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare’s D-Day was indeed a dreamy affair, with their wedding outfits deeply packed with love, comfort and tradition.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.