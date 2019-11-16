To live, you need oxygen, which is transported by the red blood cells (RBCs) present in the body. RBCs carry nutrients too, that are essential for survival. These blood cells require haemoglobin, a protein to carry oxygen. And, to make this protein, iron is essential. When your body is iron deficient, the function of your body organs become slow. This mineral is present in food like legumes, pumpkin seeds, spinach, red meat, etc. If your daily diet does not include these food, you may become iron deficient, which can be debilitating gradually. Here, we tell you about certain signs and symptoms that follow iron deficiency.

Extreme fatigue

According to a study published in the Danish Medical Journal, lack of iron in the body can lead to a deficiency of oxygen. Lack of oxygen makes the organs and tissues deprived of energy. This puts pressure on the heart to pump faster to move more oxygen-rich blood in your body. This is what makes you feel tired.

Paleness

Haemoglobin gives colour to the blood. Deficiency of iron can lead to a lower level of haemoglobin. This can lead to paleness in certain areas of the body like nails, eyelids, face, etc. Notably, it is considered as one of the most significant signs that show moderate or severe iron deficiency. Paleness may be visible in the entire body.

Heart palpitations

As mentioned earlier, a lack of iron in the body means a low level of oxygen. This makes it important for your heart to work fast and hard to carry oxygen in the body. This leads to an irregular heartbeat or noticeable heartbeat. In severe cases, it can further cause an enlarged heart or heart failure.

Damaged hair

According to a research published in The Lancet, damaged hair is one of the signs of iron deficiency. Oxygen and blood deprived hair follicles can make your hair dry and weak and lead to significant hair loss.