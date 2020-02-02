Menstrual cycle refers to the monthly hormonal changes a woman’s body goes through. It is the duration during which your body prepares itself for pregnancy by increasing the estrogen and progesterone hormone levels and growing the muscular wall of the uterus. In the case of the absence of sperm, the blood and the thick tissue present in the uterus get wasted and thus flow out of it through the vagina. This is what is called menstruation or monthly bleeding.

The normal length of the menstruation cycle is considered to be 28 days. But it differs from person to person due to various factors. Your menstrual cycle is perceived to be irregular if the length of the cycle extends more than 35 days. Also known as oligomenorrhea, the irregular menstrual cycle can occur for an array of reasons including hormonal imbalance, emotional stress, indulging in endurance exercise, weight loss, eating disorder, etc.

The irregular menstrual cycle is mostly considered normal and without any harm. However, in some cases, it may indicate a health ailment and can even lead to infertility. Irregular periods may be a prominent sign of polycystic ovarian syndrome, thyroid disorder, uterine cancer, endometriosis, or pelvic inflammatory disease. Therefore, here we tell you about certain effective home remedies to get rid of the problem.

Practice yoga

This alternative treatment option has been found to help in dealing with hormonal changes and irregular menstrual cycle, says research published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine. Also, certain yoga asanas including Adho Mukha Svanasana, Ustrasana, Dhanurasana, and Malasana can help you get relief from pain, anxiety, and depression associated with menstruation.

Maintain an ideal weight

Accumulation of excessive fat cells in the body affects your insulin and hormone levels. This is what leads to an irregular menstrual cycle. So, it is significant to shed those extra kilos if you wish to bid adieu to the condition, says a study published in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Eat ginger

Ginger helps in getting relief from symptoms of menstruation including anxiety, mood swings, anxiety, etc. Having it has also been linked to treating irregular menstrual cycle. You can consume it by adding in a cup of tea.