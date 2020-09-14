Irregular Periods medically known as oligomenorrhea is a common problem in women. An average menstrual cycle is 28 days, but this varies from woman to woman. Periods could be painful, with bloating, back pain, cramps, that time of the month takes a toll. Also Read - Is 'Period Leave' A Good Idea? Debate Erupts on Twitter After Zomato Offers 'Menstrual Leave' to Women, Transgender Staff

Delayed periods or irregular periods happen if your menstrual cycle is exceeding than 28 days. It can be caused by eating disorders, weight loss or gain, anemia, menopause, thyroid disorders, hormonal imbalance, liver disease, tuberculosis, miscarriage, and other health conditions. Also Read - World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Importance of Theme 'Periods in Pandemic'

There are many lifestyle habits linked to irregular cycles. Smoking, lack of exercise, alcohol, caffeine, travel, stress, and medications are some of the factors.

While discussing periods or menstruation is a big taboo in India and the world, we thought of addressing it and giving you home remedies, which may help in curing your irregular cycle. Also Read - Lockdown's Effect on Periods: Women Experiencing Irregular Menstrual Cycle During The Pandemic, Here is Why

1. Papaya: Studies say that adding green, unripe papaya to your diet can help you in regulating your periods and flow. One should eat papaya every day to cure oligomenorrhea.

2. Turmeric: Turmeric or Haldi has many medicinal benefits attached to it. The herb helps in balancing hormones and regulating your cycle. It has properties like antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory that will benefit you and your body. Just add a teaspoon of turmeric to your milk or water. You can also add honey, jaggery when consumed with milk. Repeat every day.

3. Ginger: This herb has magical properties that will help you increase the period flow and regulate it too. Just boil ginger for 5 minutes, add little sugar and gulp it down. Have the mixture three times a day after every meal.

4. Cinnamon: This aromatic kitchen ingredient has many hidden health benefits. It has properties that will help you warm your body and regulate your cycle. Just add cinnamon powder in a glass of warm milk and gulp it down.

5. Aloe Vera: It is recommended to not use this remedy while menstruating. This remedy helps in regulating your cycle naturally and helps your hormones. Extract the gel from the plant, add one tablespoon of honey and consume it before having your breakfast every day.

It is also recommended to exercise or practice yoga to distress as stress is one of the major causes of irregular periods.