Bollywood’s one of the finest actors, Irrfan Khan passed away today in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. He was yesterday rushed to the hospital after he contracted colon infection. The ‘Piku’ actor was under doctors’ observation in ICU. Later, he lost his life after a long battle with cancer. Yes, Irrfan Khan has had a rough few years post the diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. He recently lost his mother and couldn’t attend her funeral due to the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 29, 2020: Irrfan Khan’s Spokesperson Rubbishes Death Rumours, Says ‘He is Strong And Still Fighting Battle’

The entire country is deeply saddened by Irrfan Khan’s demise. While we mourn the loss of India’s one of the exceptional actors and pray for his soul, here we tell you all about colon infection that the actor was suffering from. Also Read - Fans Pray For Irrfan Khan's 'Speedy Recovery' After he Gets Admitted in ICU Due to Colon Infection

What is a Colon Infection?

Colon infection refers to the inflammation of the inner lining of colon, which is your large intestine. Colon infection is characterised by symptoms including diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, bloating, fatigue, weight loss, etc. Also Read - Irrfan Khan Health Update: Actor in ICU, Official Statement Says 'he Will Recover Soon'

Causes of Colon Infection

From poor blood supply to viral or bacterial infection, and allergy, there are various causes behind the medical condition. It can also occur due to the inflammation caused as a result of some drug intake.

In case of an infection, usually campylobacter, shigella, e. coli, yersinia, or salmonella is responsible. They invade the intestine when a person eats contaminated food.

Colon infection can be caused because of ischemia which is poor blood supply, as mentioned above. Your colon requires proper supply of oxygen and nutrients. In their absence, inflammation may occur causing pain, fever, and diarrhea.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) can also be the factor behind the occurrence of colon infection. Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease are two types of IBD that are autoimmune diseases. In this case, immuno-suppressents are given to the patient.

Treatment of Colon Infection

The treatment for colon infection depends on its cause. Doctors prescribe antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, immuno-suppressants and supplements like iron, vitamin D, and calcium.