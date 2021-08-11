Do you lose your confidence with an itchy scalp and flakiness? A report suggests 73% of people believe dandruff makes them less attractive. Dandruff is a common chronic scalp disorder that is characterised by flaking of the skin of the scalp. As skin cells die, they are shed from the scalp surface. Here’s how you can get rid of dandruff and get back your confidence and self-esteem.Also Read - 9 Dermatologist-Backed Ways to Prevent Dandruff Effectively

We recently got our hands on oil shots from Brillare, an Indian personal care brand. The products are made with healthy and natural ingredients. They believe what they say as the description says ‘most powerful hair oil ever’. There are 3 types of oil shots for hair fall, dandruff and heavy moisturising. We picked a dandruff control oil shot which consists of 100% natural scalp oil with celery seed which reduces dandruff flakes visibly and instantly. Neem seed helps in the soothing itchy, inflamed scalp and tea tree oil acts as a versatile antimicrobial and antifungal essential oil in effectively clearing dandruff. Also Read - Tips to Get Rid of Dandruff Before it Starts Causing Extreme Hair Loss

As we were experiencing terrible dandruff issues for the last few months. We did try a lot of products but nothing helped with the flakes. After using it for a month, dandruff flakes have reduced. This oil gives me an amazing aroma as soon as it’s applied to the scalp. Also Read - How to Use Neem Leaves to Get Rid of Dandruff

Wondering how to use it?

Take one vial, unplug and fit the dropper. Apply one vial at a time on the scalp using a dropper. Penetrate with fingertips and massage for 3-5 minutes. Massage gently and wash the hair in the morning with Brillare’s dandruff control shampoo and conditioner. Use on alternate nights for optimum results.

