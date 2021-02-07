We waited long enough for an effective vaccine against the fatal COVID-19 causing virus. Various scientists managed to develop it but we can’t say all of them are as effective as we thought they will be. In fact, reports have revealed that a few people who got the shots of certain coronavirus vaccines tested positive for the disease. This news has created a sense of fear and distrust amongst people. Most of us do not want to get vaccinated owing to the potential risk of side-effects of a COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed thinking it would act as an arsenal against the deadly virus but instead putting the lives of people at stake. Also Read - Second Dose of COVID Vaccine to Healthcare Workers From Feb 13, States Given Deadline to Ramp Up Drive

Some popular names who tested positive post getting Pfizer vaccine include Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino.

Researchers explain the reason behind this. They say a COVID-19 vaccine does not protect from the disease instantly. It takes a few days to a few weeks. And, between that duration, you are vulnerable to infection. This means, not adhering to preventive measures even after getting the first shot of the vaccine means you can contract the infection and get ill.

Also, it is possible that you were already infected by the novel coronavirus but weren’t aware of it and after getting vaccinated, your infection level becomes high making you extremely ill. So, it would be a wise decision to get tested for COVID-19 before opting for a vaccine.

Can You transmit COVID-19 Causing Virus After Getting a Vaccine?

After getting vaccinated against COVID-19, your immune system takes time to respond to the weak strains of the virus. In that window, you remain vulnerable to the infection and can even transmit the virus. To give you more clarity let’s understand this in a different way.

The pandemic is still here and all of us are still at risk of contracting the virus. Getting a vaccine shot means, you have the weakest form of SARS-CoV-2 virus in your system, which cannot cause the disease but have life. During this time also, not following precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing, sanitising hands, wearing masks, etc. can make you catch the infection from somebody who is already infected. This can bring the active form of the deadly virus inside your system that can overwhelm your body and can cause the disease.

While the above-mentioned reasoning is true, we can also not deny the fact that certain COVID-19 vaccines do not provide full protection against the virus. They just minimize your chances of getting severely affected by the SARS-CoV-2. Immunization blocks symptoms of the infections from showing up but makes you a carrier of the deadly pathogen.