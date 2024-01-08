Home

Is Margot Robbie The Best Dressed Celeb From Golden Globes 2024? This Vintage Sequin Pink Armani Gown Certainly Says So – See PICS

Golden Globes 2024: Margot Robbie made a striking appearance in a sequin pink Armani dress. She took inspiration from the 1977 Superstar Barbie and her vintage dreamy look stole the spotlight.

The first awards of the 2024 season- the Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday, 7th January 2o23. The red carpet witnessed a star-studded presence, including Jenifer Aniston, Lipa Dua, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Jenifer Lawerence, Selena Gomez and more. Barbie actor Margot Robbie was one of the few stars to walk the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. For the ocassion, the diva made a striking appearance in a Barbie-inspired look. She took inspiration from the 1977 Superstar Barbie and her vintage dreamy look stole the spotlight.

Margot Robbie made several heads turn on the international red carpet in an ensemble designed by the luxury fashion house Armani. She opted for timeless elegance in a hot pink gown featuring shimmering sequin embellishments, a floor-length hem, plunging neckline, broad shoulder straps and a backless design. She carried her stunning ensemble with a ruffled shrug that added oomph to the look.

Margot Robbie Travels Back to Her Barbie Land in Hot Pink Armani Dress

Margot Robbie as SuperStar Barbie for the Golden Globes 2024 pic.twitter.com/tmWnyNC5yV — Portia Antonia Alexis (@PortiaAntonia) January 8, 2024

The actress’ luscious mane was styled in waves and statement earrings added a super chic touch. The glossy lips, subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour and blushed cheeks completed her stunning Barbie-inspired OOTD.

Margot Robbie’s dress took inspiration from a historic Barbie, 1977’s Superstar Barbie, and even looked exactly like the doll’s dress. As soon as she was clicked at the event, Barbie fans immediately recognised her as a replica of the 1977 Superstar Barbie doll’s 50th anniversary. “I actually do feel it tonight,” the actress said to Variety on the red carpet about dressing like Superstar Barbie.

Barbie received nine Golden Globe nominations. The film sensationally beat Taylor Swift’s The Eras concert movie to an award at the mega event.

