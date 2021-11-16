Chandigarh: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have shared super gorgeous pictures and we cannot take our eyes off. Both look magnificent and super happy together. The couple married on November 15 in the afternoon and late at night, they hosted their reception. The question however remains the same. Is Patralekhaa’s reception look inspired by Deepika Padukone? Let’s debunk one look at a time.Also Read - Trending: New Pics From Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Wedding Reception, Couple Dances on SRK Songs

Wedding Reception Attire

On November 21, 2018, Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous at her wedding reception. She wore a gold silk saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi. Deepika being the epitome of sophistication wore a plain gold saree and white blouse with full sleeves. Also Read - 'I Pledge All My Love To You'! Patralekhaa's Bridal Lehenga Has THESE Bengali Words Inscribed For Rajkummar Rao

Patralekhaa did not leave any stone unturned to look perfect. For the reception, she chose a similar silk saree. She chose a cream-coloured saree with gold zari work done over the entire saree. For the blouse, she chose a golden-coloured full sleeve blouse. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s First Wedding Pictures Are Out And It's All About Love And Promises | See Pics

Accessories and Sindoor

Deepika Padukone decided to go all out here. She wore a statement heavy bandhgala set with studded emeralds and similar heavy pair of emerald earrings. For hair, she tied in a sleek bun and adorned with white flowers. Here, Deepika chose white flowers.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa chose a heavy choker style necklace studded with emeralds. She paired it up with matching emerald heavy earrings. She tied her hair in a sleek bun, accompanied by flowers. Here, Patraleekha chose red flowers.

Both Indian actresses decided to flaunt their married look by parting their hair in the middle and applying sindoor in their maang. Both finished their looks with a red bindi.

However, this is not the first time where actress and their wedding looks have been inspired. During Deepika’s wedding with Ranveer Singh, a lot of people had compared her looks with Anushka Sharma when she married Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team. Both the actress looked spectacular in their own way and we cannot get enough of their looks.