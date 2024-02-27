Is Skipping Moisturiser Right For Oily Skin? 6 Reasons Why It is Essential

Home

Our skin is the largest organ and performs various functions. At the same time, it goes through a lot of stress due to exposure to harmful UV rays, pollutants and bacteria present in the environment.

Our skin is the largest organ and performs various functions. At the same time, it goes through a lot of stress due to exposure to harmful UV rays, pollutants and bacteria present in the environment. Our skin has sebaceous glands that produce a wax-like substance called sebum. Sebum coats the skin, ensuring that it is protected against harmful substances in the environment and stays moisturised. Those who have oily skin often blame these glands for being overactive and producing excess oil.

Moisturiser is often seen as an optional step in skincare routines but skipping it can have serious consequences for your skin. One of the main reasons you should never skip moisturizer is that it helps to maintain the skin’s natural barrier function. This barrier protects the skin from environmental aggressors like pollution and UV rays, preventing damage and premature ageing. It is the need of the hour to consult an expert who will guide you regarding the advantages of using a moisturizer. These are some of the consequences of skipping a moisturiser.

REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD NEVER SKIP MOISTURISER

Increased sensitivity and irritation: Without proper hydration, the skin’s natural barrier function is compromised, leading to increased sensitivity and irritation.

Dryness and flakiness are common side effects, but the long-term impact goes beyond just aesthetics.

Visible signs of ageing: In addition to affecting the skin’s appearance, skipping moisturizer can also accelerate signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Eczema: Moisturizers not only hydrate the skin but also help maintain its elasticity and firmness. Furthermore, neglecting this skincare step may worsen conditions like acne or eczema by disrupting the skin’s balance and making it more prone to breakouts.

Breakouts: Using a moisturizer regularly can help balance the skin’s oil production. When your skin is dehydrated, it may produce more oil to compensate, leading to breakouts.

Tackles blemishes: They are a prevalent skin concern that often arises in response to seasonal changes. They tend to be more noticeable in the summer months due to increased humidity and are also prominent during the winter season. Combat blemishes by keeping your skin hydrated with the application of a trusted moisturizer.

By keeping your skin hydrated with a good moisturizer, you can prevent this imbalance and maintain clear, healthy skin. In addition, a well-hydrated complexion creates a smooth canvas for makeup application, allowing products to blend seamlessly and last longer throughout the day. Investing in a good quality product will not only keep your complexion looking its best but also protect it from environmental stressors and premature ageing. Don’t underestimate the importance of this simple yet effective step in your skincare routine, your future self will thank you for it!

