Is your BMI 30 or more than that? If yes, you may be at an increased risk of being depressed. Yes, this is what a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology states. It has found that depression often appears in obese or overweight people. Additionally, women with high BMI are at 21 per cent higher risk of being depressed than men, who are only at 8 per cent at risk of developing the psychological condition due to obesity.

According to researchers, there is no direct link between obesity and depression. Former is a risk factor for many health ailments and dealing with them may increase a person's likelihood of becoming depressed. Also, weight management therapies have been found to lead to emotional ups and downs that can worsen your psychological condition and may cause depression.

However, some scientists argue and state that the relationship between obesity and depression is actually the other way around. According to them, when you are stressed or experiencing depression, you start binge eating to overcome your emotions. You see food as a coping mechanism. And, this is what leads to obesity. When you are depressed, you don't think about eating healthy and just have whatever you feel like or you have easy access to. This also increases your risk of being obese.

Moreover, those who look for treatment of depression are often prescribed anti-depressants, that are known to cause weight gain as a side-effect.

Considering both the findings, we can safely say that obesity and depression do have a strong connection. So, you must address the physical and emotional requirements associated with both the ailments in order to avoid any other health condition. They both are chronic conditions that require long-term attention and care.