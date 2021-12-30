Isabelle Kaif Shares Unseen Pics From Katrina Kaif's Haldi, Looks Radiant in Yellow Bandhani Saree Worth Rs 47K

Isabelle Kaif, younger sister of actor Katrina Kaif shared unseen pictures of herself with her girl gang from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina’s haldi ceremony. The couple tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in Rajasthan. The big fat Indian wedding was a big suspense which kept the paparazzi on their toes. The lovebirds shared glimpse of their wedding on social media as it became the talk of the town. But just when we thought we are over it, Isabelle shared throwback pictures from the wedding festivities. Isabelle made quite a fashionable statement for sister Katrina’s haldi.Also Read - The Most Dangerous War, It’s a War of Narratives: ‘The Kashmir Files’ Motion Poster Out Now

Isabelle was seen wearing a gorgeous mustard coloured saree by Punit Balana which featured bandhani prints, detailed marodi work along the edges and on the strappy blouse. She accessorised her outfit with sunglasses and choker jewellery. She was styled by Ami Patel. Also Read - Don't Want to Over Dress For New Year Eve? Check Out These 5 Simple Yet Cool Outfit Ideas

Sonia Turcotte looked stunning too in a Punit Balana henna green crepe set with a combination of rabari prints, resham and coin work. The floor length cape has been paired with a crop top and cowl pants.

What’s the price of Isabelle Kaif’s mustard yellow saree?

The saree is from the shelves of ace designer Punit Balana, the saree is available for buying on designer’s official website. It is worth Rs 47,500.

Designer Punit Balana also took to his official Instagram handle to share details of the outfit.

