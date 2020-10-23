Industrialist Anil Ambani’s wife Tina Ambani recently took to her Instagram handle to wish her twin niece and nephew, Isha, and Akash Ambani on their birthday. Tina penned a sweet note to wish the 29-year-old twin siblings. Also Read - US-Based KKR to Invest Rs 5,550 Crore in Reliance Retail Ventures For A 1.28% Stake

Tina wrote that industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son, Akash has turned into a warm, loving, responsible young man. "Akash, from an utterly adorable child to a warm, loving, responsible young man, it's been wonderful to see your journey. You make us all very proud."

For Isha Ambani, Tina wrote that Mukesh Ambani’s only daughter has turned into a woman of substance and poise. “Isha, it’s incredible to see our naughty daughter in pigtails evolve into a woman of such substance and poise. In our hearts, though, you will always be our sweet little girl. As you grow your own families, carve your paths through life, you will always carry our blessings. Loads of love and hugs on your special day. ❤️😘🤗”

Mukesh Ambani’s only daughter Isha Ambani married Isha Ambani on December 12, 2018, tied the knot with entrepreneur Anand Piramal at Antilia in Mumbai. Multiple media reports have estimated the cost of the week-long extravaganza at around $100 million (around Rs 710 crore). Yes, you read that right.

The twin brother Akash Ambani married Shloka Mehta in March last year, the couple got married in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.