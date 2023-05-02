Home

Isha Ambani Carries a ‘Doll Bag’ Worth Rs 24 Lakh With Her Saree-Inspired Gown at Met Gala 2023 – See Pics

Ish Ambani looks pretty in a black saree-inspired gown by Prabal Gurung as she attended the biggest night in fashion - Met Gala 2023. But, wait till you see the bag!

Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2023 in an all-black look (Photo created by Gaurav Gautam for india.com)

Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2023: Isha Ambani attended the biggest night in fashion – Met Gala 2023, in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung creation. The business icon looked lovely as she swayed her way into the hearts of fashion lovers wearing a black saree-inspired gown. Isha wore a black asymmetric gown that featured a sheer cape and a Kaftan-like front with one-shouldered detail.

What took all the attention was the crystal and diamond work on her dress that gave homage to the legendary late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Isha further styled her dress with some diamond chokers and her hair in a middle-parted touseled do. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, she looked lovely and that fit worked wonders on her. Check more photos of Isha from the Met Gala 2023 event here:

While Isha’s black outfit was a perfect ensemble for the gala it was the bag that caught our attention. The Indian fashionista teamed up her dress with a limited edition Chanel doll bag that represented the desi roots in a way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

The bag, which was part of the rare line of the international brand, featured a doll face with a Swarovski bindi, a maang-tika in a white flower detailing with a pearl matha-patti. The whole design was based on a traditional Indian bride’s look. The bag costs $30,550 online which is around Rs 24,97,951.30.

Meanwhile, Met Gala 2023 saw many Indian faces on the red carpet. Alia Bhatt made her debut on the red carpet in an all-white Prabal Gurung avatar. For Priyanka Chopra, it was a black-and-white look with a dangerously high slit and a straight hair updo. Natasa Poonawalla, who’s a regular on the red carpet, wore a structured mirror gown and definitely made some eyes pop at her selection. Who was your best-dressed Indian at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet?

