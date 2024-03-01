Home

Lifestyle

Isha Ambani Gets Festive in 3D Cherry Blossom Gown at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cocktail- PICS

Isha Ambani Gets Festive in 3D Cherry Blossom Gown at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cocktail- PICS

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: The sister of the groom-to-be–Isha Ambani looked radiant in a stunning corset gown with 3D cherry blossoms and petal-inspired sculptural shawl.

Isha Ambani Gets Festive in 3D Cherry Blossom Gown at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cocktail- PICS

Celebrations are underway for the Ambani family as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to exchange their vows. The couple will be married in Jamnagar, with invitations extended to prominent celebrities from various industries to join in the happy occasion. The pre-festivities have kicked off today. Isha Ambani, the sister of the groom-to-be, dazzled social media with her cocktail look. She captivated fans with her graceful corset gown.

Trending Now

Isha Ambani shimmers in a breathtaking Miss Sohee outfit. She adorned a stunning corset gown with 3D cherry blossoms and magnolia flowers for the cocktail event. The ensemble is complemented with a petal-inspired sculptural shawl. Styled by Anaita Shroff, the look complemented the theme: An evening in Everland.

You may like to read

ISHA AMBANI EXUDES FLORAL ELEGANCE IN CHERRY BLOSSOM GOWN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

Isha Ambani rounded off her traditional brilliance with pearl diamond necklace and earrings. For glam picks, the diva opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, and mascara-coated wispy lashes. Her brunette tresses tied in a messy hairdo elevated her OOTD.

The ongoing pre-wedding festivities hosted by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant were attended by celebrities from across the globe including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Saina Nehwal, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Ivanka Trump, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit among others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.