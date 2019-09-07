Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla celebrated their fantastic 33 years in the film industry with a grand fashion event that saw Deepika Padukone closing the ceremony by walking the ramp in an absolutely gorgeous creation from the designer. The show was packed with the stunning lineup of Bollywood celebrities who dressed up in the creations by the designer duo to lend support to them. Apart from the Bollywood celebs, one of AJSK’s favourite clients – industrialist Mukesh Ambani‘s daughter Isha Ambani also extended her support by arriving at the event.

For the evening, she chose to stun in an unusual saree look. The entrepreneur wore a black saree by AJSK that had silver tassel detailing running all through the border. What made her look stand out was the addition of the blouse with an illusion neckline. The blouse was all decked with the same silver tassels and Isha draped her saree in a not-so-conventional mode. She draped the pallu like a dupatta and kept her makeup simple. Isha’s look was styled by smokey eyes, nude lips and straight, middle-parted hair. The diva looked like a million bucks. Check out her pictures from the event here:

Isha is one of the loyal admirers of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla‘s work. She opted for a bespoke golden and silver lehenga by the designer duo to wear at her wedding ceremony that happened in December last year. Isha’s gorgeous lehenga was accompanied by a red dupatta that was taken out from her mother Nita Ambani‘s wedding saree. In fact, the entire Ambani family swears of the creations by AJSK. Whether it’s a wedding in the family or a festival bash, the family members, especially the women, prefer wearing Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

Some other celebs who love to wear the brand are Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, the Bachchans, Twinkle Khanna, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Gauri Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sonali Bendre, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Natasha Poonawala among others.