Want to go back in time and look younger? That's possible now. Yes, you read that right. In a path-breaking discovering, Israeli scientists have made reverse ageing possible. They have found a way to make you look up to 25 years younger.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University and the Shamir Medical Centre have collaboratively conducted a study for which they enrolled 35 adults over 64. The subjects were given hyperbaric oxygen treatments (HBOT) 5 times a week for 90 minutes. This continued for three months. Later, the study results published in the journal Ageing showed that the use of this oxygen treatment shortened the ends of the chromosome (telomers) and reversed the accumulation of old body cells.

Notably, ageing depends upon sequences of DNA called telomeres. They are located at the ends of chromosomes and their function is to protect the genetic material contained within. These telomeres shorten and degrade every time a cell divides. This process keeps happening until they become so worn down that they can no longer function. This further results in an unstable or dead chromosome.

One of the study researchers named Professor Shai Efrati said,” Today telomere shortening is considered the ‘Holy Grail’ of the biology of ageing. Researchers around the world are trying to develop pharmacological and environmental interventions that enable telomere elongation. Our HBOT protocol was able to achieve this, proving that the ageing process can, in fact, be reversed at the basic cellular-molecular level.”

What is Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment?

Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment (HBOT) is a type of therapy during which a patient is kept in a pressurized chamber where the level of oxygen is increased 3 to 4 times more than what you can breathe at normal air pressure. This aims at treating patients suffering from decompression sickness, brain abscess, severe anemia, who have developed air bubbles in their blood vessels, non-healing wounds, radiation injury, vision loss etc.

When your body gets extra oxygen, it releases growth factors and stem cells that are known to promote healing. In a normal scenario, the oxygen you get through the air is adequate for your body to perform different functions. However, when tissue in your body gets damaged or injured, it needs extra oxygen to survive. Through hyperbaric oxygen treatment, doctors temporarily increase the amount of blood your body is carrying and thus helps maintain the oxygen level in tissue to ensure its survival.