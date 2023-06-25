It Will be Unfair to Miss Out Tara Sutaria’s Backless Midi Dress From Zara- Check The Price Inside!

Home

Tara Sutaria 's sexy white backless dress is what just can't be ignored in a balmy monsoon. Scroll down to see how much it cost.

Tara Sutaria is an absolute fashionista. The diva never fails to impress fans with her impeccable style of fashion sense. Be it her glamours avatars, casual outings or making a stunning case of airport looks, Tara’s wardrobe is all about effortless elegance. Yesterday, the actress stepped out in the city and made a stylish statement in a white midi dress. Scroll down to see how Tara styled her breezy white dress.

The paparazzi clicked the star enjoying her day on the streets of Mumbai. She wore a classic white midi dress to beat the monsoon in stye. The attire features deep-V neckline, noodle straps, backless detailing, a flowy silhouette and mid- length hemline. Tara complemented her outfit with a sleek bracelet, statement rings, dainty gold earring and embellished black flats. For glam picks, she opted for subtle makeup base, nude lip shade, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter and glowing skin. Tara carried with her a Louis Vuitton bag that matched her monsoon attire perfectly.

Tara Sutaria Serves a Monsoon Outfit Inspiration With Backless White Midi Dress:

Price of Tara Sutaria’s Rainy-Day Outfit

Want to know how much Tara Sutaria’s outfit cost? The outfit is from the website Zara and is worth Rs 4,000. This white dress is ideal to wear on brunch dates, in breezy weather and for a casual outing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by decoding_closet (@decoding_closet)

As soon as Tara’s pictures got viral, Fans loved her chic look. One user commented ‘Wow Tara’, ‘You look stunning’. Another user wrote ‘love your bag and your dress’. On professional front, Tara was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Disha Patani, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. She will be next seen in her upcoming film, Apurva.

Your thoughts on Tara Sutaria’s White Dress? Yay or Nay!

