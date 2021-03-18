New Delhi: Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta is going viral now for all the bizarre reasons. Well, people are nothing less than shocked to see a giant phone-cord like jewelry being sold for over Rs 1 lakh. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Tiny Bag is More Expensive Than Her Kaftan Dress

The brand is selling a necklace that resembles a telephone cord. The necklaces look like a classic landline telephone cord, that our grandma used to have back in the day. In addition to that, these necklaces and earrings are priced worth USD 2,000 (Rs 1,45,189 approx). No, we aren't kidding.

Popular Instagram page Diet Prada took to Instagram to share a picture of Bottega Veneta's newest addition to their fashion collection. The 'Necklace' is made with enamelled sterling silver and comes with a hook fastening. Different shades of green, blue and white are available to match your outfit.

Diet Prada shared a collage of the necklace worth USD 2,000 and coiled telephone cords worth USD 5 (Rs 362) to show the difference. “Bottega is the new Vetements (sic),” they captioned the post.

Soon reactions started pouring on social media. People took to the comments section to troll the luxury brand for selling necklace resembling telephone cords for such a whopping rate. Desis on Insta couldn’t take this well and rightly so. Well, who in the right mind would buy grandma’s telephone cord for over a lakh? Would you? Some of them even thought this is only a joke.

The necklace is available for pre-order from the brand’s online store in Japan for the equivalent of around $2,365 USD. The newly-launched range also includes earrings for $893 and a ring for $556.

Would you buy any of these?