It’s a Pearl Season For Alia Bhatt as She Embraces Desi Glamour in Black Sabyasachi Saree- See Latest PICS

For the Poacher screening in London, Alia Bhatt exuded desi elegance in black Sabyasachi Saree, enhanced with pearl accessories and a pop of red lip shade.

Alia Bhatt is an absolute fashionista. The actress is known not just for her amazing talent, but also for her exquisite style. While she aces in every film with her tremendous on-screen presence, her wardrobe never misses the mark of royalty. For unversed, Alia is currently busy with promotions for her new production venture Poacher.

Alia chose a bold and beautiful Sabyasachi attire for the special screening in London. After serving a chic causal look in a classy pantsuit for the promotional event, the diva dons her best ethnic avatar for the next. Clad in a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree, Alia chose a black velvet traditional drape, teaming it with a signature sleeveless blouse.

ALIA BHATT GRACES POACHER SCREENING IN STUNNING SABYASACHI SAREE

While the saree is an elegant piece, her accessories caught our attention. She paired her Sabyasachi ensemble with a stacked pearl choker and matching earrings. As for her glam picks, Alia ditched her signature nude lip shade and went with a fiery red lip colour. To round off, the Gangubai actress chose to tie her hair in a low bun, complementing her ethnic avatar beautifully.

Alia Bhatt has rightfully reserved a place in the good books of ethnic fashion. Her saree game is undoubtedly top-notch, from her stunning promotional saree looks for Gangubai to her trendy appearances in Manish Malhotra’s classics for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Don’t you guys agree?

