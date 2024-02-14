Home

Lifestyle

It’s RatatouHEEL in New York! Woman Flaunts Her Rat-Cage Sandals Amid New York Fashion Week 2024 -WATCH Viral Video

It’s RatatouHEEL in New York! Woman Flaunts Her Rat-Cage Sandals Amid New York Fashion Week 2024 -WATCH Viral Video

Would you wear this latest heel in town? Well, the New York Fashion Week has got the the fashion game going and how.

It's RatatouHEEL in New York! Woman Flaunts Her Rat-Cage Sandals Amid New York Fashion Week 2024 -WATCH Viral Video

Just when we think what could get more bizarre than this? Something or the other springs up taking us by surprise yet again. Bizarre trends keep surfacing not only on social media but some take shape in reality as well. With the New York Fashion Week 204 going on, the audience is ready to get the spice of their lives with some galactic wardrobe pieces and some little too quirky. While the fashion designers are redefining fashion on the ramp, a rat-caged heel was spotted in the city of New York. Yes, you read that ride, heels like the cage of a rat.

Trending Now

A recent video surfaced on the internet where a woman in black was seen wearing these bizarre and never-seen-before like footwear. the video has gone viral and mustered over 2.2 million likes, 114 million plays and counting.

You may like to read

WOMAN WALKS IN RAT-CAGED HEELS -WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

A video was posted by an Instagram user by the name Janette Ok. The video dated February 10 shows a woman dressed in all black standing tall in rat-caged heels. She captioned theif #ratatouille had a fashionable plot twist 🐀 #nyfw #fashionweek.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Ok (@inmyseams)

A woman wore black leather jacket and skirt and ditched any normal kind of footwear. She chose to flaunt her big-sized heels that had rats inside a cage. A New York studio by the name UNCOMMON introduced ‘Ratboot’ at the fashion week. In a description, it stated, “That’s right – the newly opened New York Studio, Uncommon – created a custom pair of black leather knee-high boots that housed two taxidermied rats in the platform of the boot.”

“As Uncommon opens our studio [in Manhattan] we wanted to play a part in one of its biggest moments, Fashion Week,” Nils Leonard, the Founder of the studio added. He continued, “There are 3 million rats and 8 million humans in NY: If New York was a shoe it is these.”

Such above-and-beyond trends never miss the critique’s eye. Sometimes there is a backlash, sometimes some trolling and some simply make memes. On user commented, “Ratatui in jail.” Another said, “She just stoled the Uorfi’s shoes I guess.” (sic)

This is not the first time that th world has witnessed something as out of the box as this. Recently, the sandwich by Louis Vuitton was on trend. Microchip-sized bags and whatnot have the fashion industry recently witnessed.

Well, creativity knows no bounds after all. Would you ever spend on to buy these sandals?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.