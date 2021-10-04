Mrs. India Queen 2021 – Pehchaan Meri provides a platform for married women. Malaika Arora crowns Nidhi Punya as Mrs. India Queen 2021 and says,” This platform is an opportunity to overcome millions of issues faced by married women.”Also Read - Malaika Arora Gets Trolled For Her 'Weird Walk', Netizens Say 'Aise Kaun Chalta Hai Bhai'

She is humbled to be a part of a unique pageant for the first time. She says," I am very humble to be here as this is the first time I'm doing an event called Pahchan Meri which has come up with a very unique and diverse concept where women from all walks of life create their own identity. I feel it's a very value creating thing. As we women have millions of issues like weight, lack of confidence and other weaknesses. This platform is giving them an opportunity to overcome these things. Abhi tak aap ghar pe raaj kar rahi thi ab aap puri duniya mei raaj kariye."

On sharing highlights about her modelling career she says, "I am born model and bachpan se I'm nautanki (laughs). I used to act in front of mirror since childhood I told my parents about modelling and they immediately said yes because of my happiness. I felt so good that I can earn money too out of it. That's how it all started. When I get up everyday in the morning I always think to do something new or productive that's how I live my life."

Pehchaan Meri is founded by Shweta Roy and Ranbir Roy. Keith Sequeira was also part of the jury, along with Parul Chaudhary being the brand ambassador, Rochelle Rao as celebrity grooming mentor, Dr. Apratim Goel and Cherag Bambboat as a celebrity makeup artist.

Shweta Roy, the founder of Pehchaan Meri says, “My vision is to give a platform, voice and identity to all the married women. “Pehchaan Meri” is my tagline and I have commenced this venture because I myself is an international pageant winner. This provoked a thought in me that I should take an initiative to put forth a platform wherein married women can reclaim their identity which they lost after marriage. I wanted to provide a platform for women who are willing to learn and explore themselves. The criteria is very clear, we are looking for a seeking spirit who is keen in learning. Beauty Pageant is about inner beauty regardless of outer appearance and how much you are exploring yourself. I think it has given that platform to many women.”

Ranbir Roy, the co-founder, continues, “I feel this is a platform for all kinds of women of different age, height and weight unlike other pageants. Hence, we thought to start with this cause in order to see women creating a breakthrough in their lives and becoming happy and confident about themselves.”

The glittering event witnessed Bansi Patel as the 1st Runner Up and Geeta Ambre as the 2nd Runner Up.

(This is a press release.)