Ivanka Trump Turns Desi Girl in Blingy Manish Malhotra Saree at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Ivanka Trump Turns Desi Girl in Blingy Manish Malhotra Saree at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: For Day 1, Ivanka Trump hits all the right notes with her glitzy silver-gold Manish Malhotra saree. Take a look!

Ivanka Trump Turns Desi Girl in Blingy Silver-Gold MM Saree at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US president Donald Trump, reached Jamnagar on Friday to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from March 1-3. The Day 1 of Festivities was a hit with an event named ‘An Evening in Everland Party.’ Celebrated names from all walks of life, starting from the world of sports to films to tech, attended the event.

For Day 1, Ivanka hit all the right notes with her ensemble. She looked radiant in stunning Indian attire, making several head turns at the event. Draped in a silver-gold six-yard wonder, Ivanka turned the perfect muse to designer Manish Malhotra. The sleeveless blouse with matching adornments and patterns elevated her desi allure.

Minimally aesthetic described her choice of accessories, featuring a pair of long danglers. Ivanka complemented her saree with dewy-rosy makeup that included subtly contoured cheeks, glossy lips, smudged smokey eyes, mascara-coated lashes and well-crafted eyebrows. The final touches of her elegance were brought on by her neatly secured ponytail.

Ivanka Trump Channels Desi Glam in Manish Malhotra Saree

As per the schedule, Day 1 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations were packed with various events for the guests to enjoy. These events included the Cirque De Soleil, which promised to showcase extraordinary performances. The Vantara Show was another attraction that allowed guests to witness the beauty of the animal kingdom. And finally, the day ended with a spectacular drone show that lit up the sky.

The main attraction of the evening was a highly anticipated performance by the renowned singer Rihanna. This was her first time performing in India, and guests enjoyed her peppy tracks. The pre-wedding festivities on Day 1 concluded with a dinner and after-party, which was indeed a perfect end to a magical evening.

