Becoming a parent may appear to be a tough prospect, but going to a fertility clinic for the first time can be even more daunting for a new infertile patient. However, the best way to deal with it is to consult with an expert infertility specialist and ask questions during your first IVF appointment. As we all know, the path to parenthood and the process of IVF treatment are fraught with difficulties. It necessitates cutting-edge technology, expert clinical care, good embryology laboratory and the healthiest diet and lifestyle habits. Even then, the outcome could be negative in a proportion of couples for any reason. For the best results, the IVF specialist, the embryology team, counselling team and the couples must all agree that they must work much together positively to get better results.Also Read - Bigg Boss Fame Sambhavna Seth Breaks Down To Tears While Talking About Her Struggles With Failed IVF Cycles

The stress and anxiety are usually caused by the fact that the couples are unfamiliar with the procedure. However, by asking the right questions, you can reduce your stress and anxiety. When you go for your first consultation ask the questions or doubts you have to make the journey much smoother and easier. Also Read - Yoga During IVF: Can You do Yoga During IVF Treatment? Doctor Speaks

D.Raajam Murali, Sr.Consultant, Milann Fertility and Birthing Center shared some important questions that you should ask your doctor at first IVF appointment. Also Read - Cost of IVF, Hysteroscopy, And Other Infertility Treatments: Debina Bonnerjee Explains What it Takes For a Woman to Conceive Medically

6 important questions that you should discuss during your initial IVF appointment:

Initiate by asking about the success rate of the clinic

The first and most important question you should ask your consultant before beginning any treatment is the success rate of the treatment or IVF. Obtaining the information may enable you to make a more informed decision. However, because we live in a country where there is no regulatory body that oversees IVF clinics and measures success, this is the most indispensable question for you to ask before beginning treatment.

Ask how to prepare for IVF

It is an undeniable fact that IVF can help you experience the joy of parenthood. However, it has also become emotionally, financially, and psychologically draining for the new couple. As a result, the best way to deal with it is to prepare yourself for the mental, physical, emotional, or financial change before beginning treatment. Inquire with your doctor about the procedure, its benefits, number of hospital visits, and the cost of treatment, as well as any complications that may arise during the process. Furthermore, if you can make any lifestyle changes that may increase your fertility, consult your doctor about ways to improve it.

Ask a question about the tests that are needed before IVF

Before beginning the IVF cycle, you must ensure that your health is in good enough condition to carry the pregnancy. The couple will be required to undergo a series of blood tests to determine their sugar level, blood group, Hemoglobin, and the presence of any infections, among other things. In addition, the woman must undergo tests like ultrasound, egg reserve tests and hormone tests Along with the woman’s tests, the male partner may be required to perform semen analysis. Therefore, clearing your doubts before doing the tests and understanding the procedure may reduce your anxiety.

Ask how long the process takes from head to toe

Before beginning, the couple should ideally inquire about the treatment’s process number of hospital visits and duration of treatment. Although the length of an IVF treatment depends on a variety of factors, be sure to inquire about the estimated time frame from the start of the IVF cycle to the end. Bring a calendar to the appointment to check for any important dates, work travel, or other things that need to be scheduled around your cycle dates.

Talk to your doctor about IVF failure and other treatment options

Couples should also consider the possibility of failed IVF cycles, as this is a common occurrence for many patients. However, there is no denying that IVF is a physically demanding procedure. Discuss with your doctor your chances of getting pregnant with IVF, taking into account factors such as age, medical complications, and so on. If there is a chance of failure, you should be aware of your alternatives. Learn about the clinic’s other treatments and your options in the event of a failure. Unrealistic expectations about IVF success can be psychologically damaging for couples, which is why it is critical to clear all your doubts.

Ask about the most preferable option for fresh or frozen embryo transfer

While there is no such thing as a 100% successful IVF procedure, there is always the possibility that the pregnancy will fail in a proportion of couples during the first cycle. In that case, you can always go through the treatment again. Due to the fact that if you have frozen embryos from your first cycle, you can use them. Because frozen embryo transfer has a higher success rate than fresh embryo transfers, most fertility specialists opt for frozen embryos transfer.

Aside from the mentioned questions above, you are free to ask as many as you want to clear up any confusion or apprehension. As a result, do not be afraid to ask any treatment-related questions to help ease the process and your mind during the counseling process.