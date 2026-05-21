Home

Lifestyle

Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles at Cannes 2026 in ivory pearl fitted ivory corset-style bodice gown

Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles at Cannes 2026 in ivory pearl fitted ivory corset-style bodice gown

Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads at Cannes 2026 with a refined couture appearance that highlighted her evolving red carpet style where structured silhouettes and soft pearl inspired detailing came together to create a standout fashion moment on the global stage.

Jacqueline Fernandez at Cannes 2026 (PC: Twitter)

Jacqueline Fernandez is clearly enjoying a major fashion moment at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. After making waves with a bold black crystal mini dress at a Chopard event, she once again captured global attention with a striking new appearance at the Global Gift Foundation’s Gala Night, where she also served as co-chair. Her latest look leaned into pure couture elegance and instantly became one of the most talked-about red carpet moments of the festival. The actress chose a customised strapless gown from Richard Quinn’s Spring 2026 Ready to Wear collection. The outfit blended vintage-inspired glamour with modern red carpet drama and stood out for its sculptural detailing and refined styling.

What made Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cannes gala look stand out?

For the Gala Night, Jacqueline embraced a structured strapless silhouette that featured intricate embellishments on the bodice. The fitted upper design highlighted her frame before flowing into a soft ivory skirt that added a graceful contrast. A dramatic oversized floral detail placed at the waist brought a bold couture twist, while black bow accents added depth and structure to the outfit.

The design reflected a balance between elegance and statement fashion, making it one of the most eye-catching ensembles of the evening. The gown’s detailing and craftsmanship made it a perfect fit for a high-profile global gala setting.

Also read: From private island, 6 luxury cars to lavish apartment, her now much wealth Jacqueline Fernandez owns, has net worth of Rs…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How did accessories elevate Jacqueline’s couture appearance?

To complement the look Jacqueline added long black opera gloves that instantly introduced a vintage Hollywood feel. The gloves enhanced the drama of the outfit while maintaining a refined and polished aesthetic.

She paired the ensemble with a luxurious pearl and diamond necklace along with matching earrings. Her beauty styling focused on sharp sculpted makeup nude lips bronzed skin and bold eye definition. A sleek high bun completed the look with a soft face framing strand adding balance to the structured styling.

See Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cannes 2026 viral look here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Why is Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cannes 2026 run gaining attention?

Throughout Cannes 2026 Jacqueline has been consistently experimenting with bold silhouettes and couture driven fashion choices. From crystal embellished minis to structured gowns her red carpet journey this year reflects a strong fashion evolution. Her appearances continue to generate global attention and highlight her growing presence in international style conversations.

Also read: Meet actress whose father is a businessman, mother is an air hostess, challenged Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, she is from.., her name is…

About Cannes 2026

The 79th Cannes Film Festival, running from May 12 to May 23, 2026, features a strong Indian presence, celebrating both global glamour and regional cinema. Alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, stars like Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Urvashi Rautela have also made notable red carpet appearances. Filmmaker Karan Johar is part of the delegation, while regional cinema is represented by names like Ammy Virk and veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf, showcasing India’s diverse storytelling at a global platform.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.