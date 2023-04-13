Home

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Hot Bod as She Performs Aerial Yoga – Know Benefits

Jacqueline Fernandez shared photos doing aerial yoga in a bold body-hugging outfit. See the incredible benefits of practicing aerial yoga every day.

Jacqueline Fernandez‘s hot body speaks volumes about her fitness routine. The actress who often treats her fans with her mesmerising looks dropped pictures of herself doing aerial yoga. Jacqueline Fernandez looked hot in a black-coloured bodycon outfit, nailing her yoga asana. Jacqueline Fernandez demonstrates her ability to master various aerial yoga poses in the pictures. The Housefull actress’ practice session made waves in no time and her fans heaped praises on her. She captioned the post with two web emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez’s fans dropped fire emojis on her aerial yoga post. The actress served major fitness goals for many. One of the users wrote, “Dammm the gorgeous beauty ❣️🔥🔥.” Another user wrote, “Fitness queen.” The third user wrote, “You look ballet ready.” The actress offered a glimpse of her aerial yoga practice session on Instagram earlier. She dropped hot photos of herself demonstrating an upside-down pose in an all-white outfit.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF PRACTISING AERIAL YOGA EVERYDAY

Yoga poses that are suspended increase spinal and shoulder flexibility as well as core muscle strength. Do you have back problems? When it comes to resolving spinal problems, aerial yoga is a miracle worker. Aerial yoga helps you develop your emotional system, making it psychologically just as good as any other exercise. Aerial yoga aids in maintaining stability and balance while engaging in a variety of daily tasks. You could expect that aerial yoga would have an impact on your digestive system due to the stretching and upside-down exercises. It can boost creativity and possibly aid in the growth of artistic abilities. It causes a surge of excitement and optimism.

Pregnant women and others for whom hanging upside down is not medically suggested shouldn’t practice aerial yoga.

