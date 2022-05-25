Bollywood actor, Jacqueline Fernandez has time and again has left us spellbound with her diva-like looks and magnificent dressing sense. No matter what she wears, the diva is always ready to stun.Also Read - Sona Mohapatra Roasts Jacqueline Fernandez' Fans: 'Dear JF Digital Chelas...'

Recently, the actor took to her social media to share her latest south Indian look in which she can be seen donning a cream white cotton saree along with royal blue blouse. To add more grace to her look, the star added a garland of white flowers, also known as Gajra. The diva accessorized her look with golden pleated earrings and jewelry. She went for light pink eye shadow, peach lip shade, sharp contour and perfect smile that made her look bang on. In the caption below, Jacqueline jotted down "Have you listened to #RaRaRakkamma yet? 🤍 Link in Bio ! 💙"

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest south Indian look:



Her latest song RaRaRakkamma has been recently released in Kannada and the Hindi version. The lyrical video has gone live and the main video is yet to be. Her latest song has created a curiosity among the audience as the glimpses of Jacqueline has garnered a lot of attention in the video. The grace in her moves is impeccable and is clearly unmatched.

On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming ‘Ram Setu’, while she also has ‘Vikrant Rona’ and ‘Kick 2’ in the pipeline.