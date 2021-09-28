Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bollywood star has never failed to charm us with her fashion choices. She wore a beautiful white gown which has left everyone mesmerised and awestruck. She recently shot for an advertisement where she wore a beautiful white floaty gown.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Skips Interrogation After Being Summoned By ED In Rs 200 Crore Cheating Case

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and fitness, Chandini Whabi, a Bollywood stylist posted a picture of Jacqueline from the ad shoot. Jacqueline wore a bridal couture gown from the shelves of Fjolla Nila, a clothing label. Her dress features in the Spring-Summer 2020 collection. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Radiant and Drop-Dead Gorgeous in Rs 54K Red Embroidered Saree

Check out the Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandini Whabi (@chandiniw)





Jacqueline’s attire is the perfect wedding dress. It is chic, elegant and charming. This attire is one of the ‘must be in the closet’ essential as it goes well with any occasion. From date night to friends night out to the wedding, this dress ticks all the categories.

Her attire is simple and classy. It is adorned with an off-shoulder square neckline with dangling sleeves from her shoulders. This bodycon attire has intricate details on the front. The design on the waist makes the ensemble stand out.

The gown has a thigh-high slit, floor-sweeping hem and a flowing silhouette. Her entire ensemble makes her look like a beautiful dream. She finished her looks with strappy silver pumps and metallic gold nail paints.

Wondering the price of the outfit? We have you covered. This beautiful outfit will cost you Rs. 44,860 (520 euros). You can check out the official website.

The Bhoot Police actor always embraces the art of minimalism. She wore a sleek gold bracelet, rings and pearls earrings. To make it look more glamourous, she side-parted her hair, bold red lips, shimmery pink eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and glowing skin.