Jacqueline Fernandez and her quintessential saree game are back! With the festive as well as wedding season approaching, it is time that we look back at the diva who has rocked in this saree game. Bhoot Police actress never shies away from making a bold fashion statement. Her recent red saree is the testimonial!

Jaqueline recently appeared on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 to promote her new film Bhoot Police with Yami Gautam. She wore an embellished sheer ruby red saree for this occasion and they look perfect. Chandini Whabi, stylist of Jacqueline shared an Instagram post where Jacqueline looked jaw-dropping beautiful.

Check out the Post Here:

The actress wore a six yards beautiful sheer saree. The saree is from the shelves of the clothing label Torani. This is the favourite clothing label of several Bollywood celebrities. This saree is a must-have-in-the-wardrobe as it fits perfectly on all occasions.

For this occasion, Jaqueline wore a silk organza saree. The feature has detailed hand and machine embroidery and cut-outs embellished on the borders and the pallu. The embellished blouse has a cropped hemline in the same ruby-red shade. Jacqueline wore this ensemble with stacked bangles, drop earrings and an emerald ring.

Wondering the price of this sheer saree? We have you covered here. This beautiful saree is available on the official website and the price of the Surkh Farrin saree is Rs.54,500. Check out the saree here:

Jacqueline finished her ensemble with side parting hair, bold red lips, minimal make-up, winged eyeliner and mascara. She looked no less than a diva.

You can see Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. This film was released on September 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.