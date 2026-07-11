Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: When is the Rath Yatra? Date, key rituals and everything devotees should know

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026 will bring thousands of devotees together for the iconic chariot procession in Odisha. Here's a complete guide to the festival's timeline, traditions, rituals and why it holds immense spiritual importance for Hindus.

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When does the grand chariot festival begin (PC: Pinterest)

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is one of India’s most sacred and spectacular religious festivals, drawing millions of devotees from across the world every year. Celebrated in the holy town of Puri in Odisha, the grand chariot procession is dedicated to Lord Jagannath along with his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra. The festival is not just a religious event but also a symbol of faith, equality and devotion. If you are planning to witness the Rath Yatra in 2026 or simply wish to understand its traditions, here is a complete guide covering the dates, rituals, schedule and spiritual significance.

When is Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026?

The world-famous Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026 will begin on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The festival is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashadha. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi starts at 11:50 AM on July 15 and ends at 8:52 AM on July 16, with the grand chariot procession taking place on July 16.

Complete festival schedule

The Rath Yatra is a multi-day celebration with several important rituals leading up to and following the main procession.

Snana Yatra – June 29, 2026: The deities are ceremonially bathed with 108 pots of sacred water.

Nabajaubana Darshan – July 15, 2026: The first public appearance of the deities after their 15-day Anasara period.

Main Rath Yatra – July 16, 2026: Lord Jagannath Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra begin their journey to the Gundicha Temple.

Hera Panchami – July 20, 2026: Goddess Lakshmi visits the Gundicha Temple in search of Lord Jagannath.

Bahuda Yatra – July 24, 2026: The return journey of the deities to the Jagannath Temple.

Suna Besha – July 25, 2026: The deities are adorned with magnificent gold ornaments while seated on their chariots.

Niladri Bijay – July 27, 2026: The deities return to the sanctum of the Jagannath Temple.

The three majestic chariots

Every year skilled artisans build three massive wooden chariots from scratch using sacred wood. Nandighosha carries Lord Jagannath. It stands around 45 feet tall with 16 wheels and features a striking red and yellow canopy. Its sacred flag is known as Trailokyamohini. Taladhwaja belongs to Lord Balabhadra and is decorated with a green and red canopy. Darpadalana also known as Devadalana carries Devi Subhadra. It has 12 wheels and is covered with a black and red canopy.

Sacred rituals that define the festival

Several unique rituals make the Rath Yatra spiritually significant.

Anasara: After the Snana Yatra the deities are believed to fall ill and remain away from public view for 15 days while being offered herbal treatment and a special diet.

Pahandi Bije: Temple priests carry the idols from the Singh Dwara to their respective chariots in a rhythmic procession.

Chhera Pahanra: The Gajapati King of Puri sweeps the chariot platforms with a golden broom and sprinkles fragrant sandalwood water. The ritual reminds devotees that everyone is equal before God.

Chariot Pulling: Thousands of devotees pull the giant chariots along the three-kilometre Bada Danda to the Gundicha Temple. It is believed that seeing the Lord on the chariot or touching the sacred ropes brings divine blessings and spiritual purification.

Important travel tips for devotees

One of the most unique aspects of the Rath Yatra is that people from all faiths and nationalities can witness the procession and participate in pulling the chariots even though entry into the inner sanctum of the Jagannath Temple is restricted to practising Hindus. Since lakhs of pilgrims visit Puri during the festival, strict security arrangements and traffic restrictions remain in place across the city. Visitors should book hotels and transportation several months in advance as accommodations fill up quickly.

Why is Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrated?

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra holds deep mythological and spiritual significance. According to Hindu beliefs, the festival marks Lord Krishna’s symbolic journey to Vrindavan with Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, representing his connection with devotees and his roots. The procession also reflects the message of equality as Lord Jagannath comes out of the temple for everyone to seek blessings.

The Chhera Pahanra ritual highlights humility, showing that even the Gajapati King serves the divine. Devotees believe that participating in the Yatra brings spiritual purification and helps one move closer to moksha.