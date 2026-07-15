Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Why devotees wear yellow and red during Odisha’s biggest chariot festival – Explained

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is one of India’s biggest religious festivals, where colours, devotion, and tradition come together. Learn why devotees choose yellow and red outfits during this special celebration in Odisha.

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Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026 (PC: Twitter)

Every year, the streets of Puri come alive with devotion, music, and celebration as millions of devotees gather for the famous Jagannath Rath Yatra. The grand festival, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra, is not just a religious event but also a celebration of Odisha’s rich culture and traditions. As preparations begin for Rath Yatra 2026, many devotees are already looking forward to being part of this spiritual journey. Along with prayers and rituals, one thing that often catches everyone’s attention is the colourful atmosphere.

Among the many colours seen during the festival, yellow and red hold a special place. These colours are not chosen simply for their bright appearance. Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosh chariot is recognised by its red and yellow colours. It has 16 wheels and is dedicated to Shri Narasingh. These colours carry deep cultural and spiritual meanings connected with faith, energy, and devotion.

Why yellow colour is considered auspicious during Jagannath Rath Yatra?

Yellow is one of the most respected colours in Hindu traditions and is often linked with purity, happiness and spirituality. During Jagannath Rath Yatra, many devotees wear yellow clothes as a symbol of devotion and positivity.

The colour yellow is also associated with Lord Vishnu, of whom Lord Jagannath is considered a form. It represents knowledge, peace, and divine blessings. For many devotees, wearing yellow during the festival is a way of showing respect and creating a spiritual connection with the deities.

The bright shade also reflects the joyful mood of Rath Yatra, where devotees come together to celebrate the journey of Lord Jagannath from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

What is significance of red colour in Jagannath Rath Yatra?

Red is another important colour that appears widely during the festival. It is often connected with strength, energy, and devotion. Many devotees wear red clothing or include red elements in their festival attire because the colour represents power and spiritual enthusiasm.

In Indian traditions, red is also considered a symbol of good fortune and celebration. During Rath Yatra, the colour adds to the festive environment as thousands of people gather on the streets of Puri with deep faith and excitement.

The combination of yellow and red creates a vibrant visual identity for the festival. It reflects both the spiritual side of devotion and the happiness of being part of one of Odisha’s biggest celebrations.

When is Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026?

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 begins on July 16, 2026 (Thursday). The grand 9-day chariot festival marks the annual procession where Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings, travels to the Gundicha Temple.

It represents the belief that Lord Jagannath comes out of the temple to meet his devotees. People from different parts of India and across the world travel to Puri to witness this historic occasion.

The festival also showcases Odisha’s traditional art, music, and customs. From the beautifully decorated chariots to the devotion of thousands of people pulling the ropes of the chariots, every part of the celebration has a special meaning.