Jagannath Rath Yatra: Why do the Puri chariots have to be rebuilt from scratch every year? Fascinating facts about Odisha’s 9-day festival

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra : Interestingly, not a single metal nail or joint is used in their assembly.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/lifestyle/jagannath-rath-yatra-why-do-the-puri-chariots-have-to-be-rebuilt-from-scratch-every-year-fascinating-facts-about-odishas-9-day-festival-8474533/ Copy

Jagannath Rath Yatra: Why do the Puri chariots have to be rebuilt from scratch every year? Fascinating facts about Odisha's 7-day festival (AI)

The grand Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra begins on Thursday, July 16, 2026. This eastern-India festival is unique in several ways. From chariot making, to Chhera Pahanra to pulling the chariots, each tradition hold its own significance and meaning.

Unlike most Hindu temples where devotees wait in line to see the deity in the inner sanctum, during the Rath Yatra, the Lord comes out to meet his devotees. This symbolises ultimate equality—anyone, regardless of caste, creed, or religion, can pull the chariot and receive blessings on the street.

The Chariots: Architectural marvels built without nails

The three giant chariots (Nandighosha for Jagannath, Taladhwaja for Balabhadra, and Devadalana for Subhadra) are constructed fresh every year. Interestingly, not a single metal nail or joint is used in their assembly; it is a masterclass in ancient wood-joining techniques passed down through generations.

The ‘Chhera Pahanra’ Ritual (The Broom of Gold)

Before the chariots can move, the King of Puri (the Gajapati Maharaja) personally sweeps the wooden platforms of the chariots using a broom with a gold handle. This ritual carries a profound civic lesson—it demonstrates that even the highest ruler is merely a humble servant in the eyes of the divine.

Why is this Yatra Unique?

Unlike most Hindu temples where devotees wait in line to see the deity in the inner sanctum, during the Rath Yatra, the Lord comes out to meet his devotees. This symbolises ultimate equality—anyone, regardless of caste, creed, or religion, can pull the chariot and receive blessings on the street.

The step-by-step grand journey

Pahandi Bije (Bringing Out the Deities): The massive wooden idols of the three deities are rhythmically swayed and carried out of the sanctum by the temple priests (Daitapatis) to their respective chariots.

Chhera Pahanra (The Royal Sweeping): The Gajapati King performs the ceremonial sweeping, sprinkling holy water and sandalwood powder along the path.

Pulling the Chariots (Grand Procession): Lakhs of devotees grip the thick coir ropes to pull the massive chariots down the 3 km Grand Road (Bada Danda) towards the Gundicha Temple.

The 9-Day Sojourn (At Gundicha Temple): The deities reside at their maternal aunt’s home, giving public darshan, before commencing their return journey (Bahuda Yatra).

Here are a few very frequently asked questions about the chariot-pulling festival:

What is the name of the rope of Lord Jagannath chariot?

Sankhachuda Naag