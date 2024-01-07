Home

Jaggery Tea in Winter: Discover 6 Advantages of Sipping Gud ki Chai

Consumption of jaggery tea is considered great in winters as it provides a wide range of benefits to our body. Take a look at some of the benefits of adding it in your daily diet.

Benefits Of Jaggery Tea In Winters

For centuries, people have savoured jaggery tea in winter. It is a traditional Indian tea that can be flavoured to one’s preference with spices and herbs. These days, jaggery is used in tea instead of sugar as it gives your tea a distinct aroma and earthy flavour with an abundance of health benefits. Jaggery tea tastes like heaven in this chilly season and is considered healthy because jaggery is loaded with Vitamin A, and B, phosphorus, iron, sucrose, vitamins, minerals and nutrients. During winter, your body needs ample nutrition to sustain, therefore, consuming jaggery is good for a day-to-day diet to boost immunity. Here are a few more justifications for drinking jaggery tea.

Natural Sweetener: Jaggery is a natural sweetener and acts as a healthier alternative to refined sugar. It is made from concentrated sugarcane juice or palm sap and contains essential minerals and vitamins, such as iron, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins.

Rich in Antioxidants- Antioxidants found in jaggery tea can aid in the body’s defence against free radicals. It is well recognized that antioxidants provide several health advantages, including possible anti-inflammatory properties.

Digestive Health- It is believed that jaggery helps in reducing digestion problems. It may aid in the prevention of constipation. Add some jaggery to your tea for fast and better digestion after eating.

Boosts Immunity- Jaggery is an ultimate source of certain minerals and vitamins, such as iron and zinc, which are important for maintaining a healthy immune system. Combining jaggery and ginger in your tea in winter will keep you away from the common cold-induced infection and allergies.

Respiratory Health: Jaggery tea is often considered beneficial for respiratory health. It is believed to help in clearing the respiratory tract and soothing throat irritation. It helps to keep the common colds and coughs at bay by providing relief from the seasonal changes.

Rich in Iron- Jaggery incorporates minerals like iron that is important for maintaining healthy blood levels. It is an essential part of haemoglobin. Adding the appropriate amount of jaggery in your helps red blood cells carry oxygen from your lungs efficiently.

Consume a moderate amount of jaggery every day and take advantage of all these benefits.

