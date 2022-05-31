Jaipur also called the pink city, is one of the foremost beautiful and culturally rich metropolises in India. Located in Northern India, Jaipur is the capital of Rajasthan and the most important megacity in this state. This royal city has a magnificent armature and is the first planned Megacity of India. Indeed, within the 21st century, you get to determine the identical traditional flavor within the culture of Jaipur. The pink city is famous for various colourful outfits and unique jewellery that are the elements of Rajasthani culture displayed in a veritably flamboyant way.Also Read - 5 Diverse Cultural And Heritage Experiences You Can Have Only In Jaipur

Jaipur has developed economically over time. Numerous small and large businesses have established themselves through the years and thus the number seems to be adding by the day. Jaipur is also known for Bhandhani, Block prints and Jaipur’s Blue Pottery, Ivory figurines, Tableware, Kundan, and Meenakari jewellery. Also Read - More Than 2 Kg Gold Seized From Passenger At Jaipur International Airport, Was Hidden Inside Ironing Press

Why Jaipur?

The art of decorating essence with enameling was unknown to India and was introduced by the Mughals. Raja Man Singh of Amber brought Meenakari to Rajasthan at the turn of the 16th century. Because to his efforts, Jaipur became the mecca of Meenakari art with the affluence of largely professed tradesmen. Inevitably many times, the gift of the tradesmen made the place a technical center of meenakari designing. Man Singh brought skillful meenakars from the Mughal palace at Lahore and established them in Jaipur, which became the centre of Meenakari Art. Meenakari is a special skill perfected by Jaipur artisans over generations where each color is separately filled in each small part of the jewellery piece and heated for a few days. It takes about 3-4 days in making, that is why meenakari is slightly an expensive jewellery. Also Read - Rajasthan: Bodies Of 3 Sisters, Their Kids Found In Well In Jaipur, Family Alleges Dowry Death

What is Meenakari Jewellery?

The word Meenakari was composed from the words meena and kari. Meena could indeed be a womanish variation of the word Meenu which suggests paradise or heaven in Persian. Together the word Meenakari means to place paradise onto an object. Meenakari art generally involves intricate designs and is applied as an ornamental point to serving dishes, holders, vases, frames, display beautifiers and jewellery. To know more about meenakari jewellery and its variety in products, you can visit EZMall App and check their collection.

Where To Shop Meenakari Jewellery?

In Jaipur, you can shop meenakari from Johari Bazaar, Haldion ka Rasta as these places are the hotspots for the foremost authentic Jewellery. To know further about the Jaipur’s meenakari jewellery, you can visit Ezmall App and check their collection.

(Disclaimer: This is a brand initiative by EZmall.com)