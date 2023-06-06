Home

Jamun Seeds Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Throw Away Black Pump Seeds After Eating!

While we simply love the tarty and sweet taste of jamun, we should not ignore its seeds either. Here are some incredible benefits of jamun seeds that you should know.

Jamun Seeds Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Throw Away Black Pump Seeds After Eating!

Jamun or Black Pum is an incredibly healthy fruit, and jamun seeds don’t lag behind. Those tiny seeds we tend to spit out are quite beneficial for our health. While we simply love the tarty and sweet flavour of this incredible fruit, however we should not ignore its seeds either. The best way to have jamun is by consuming it in powder form. What you can do is simply, let the seeds dry naturally, crush them to make its powder.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares some incredible benefits of jammun seeds powder. She says ”You must be aware of the health benefits of jamun, but how about Jamun seed powder? Yes, you read that right. The seeds of your favourite summer fruit, jamun, is useful in managing various conditions. Read on to know the benefits of jamun seed powder.”

5 Benefits of Jamun Seeds Powder

The seeds of jamun are of great benefit when it comes to lowering blood glucose level and reducing glycosuria. The seeds of the fruit have active ingredients called jamboline and jambosine that slow down the rate of sugar released into the blood and increase the insulin levels in the body. Scientifically, it has a low glycaemic index, making it a good option for diabetics. It is a detoxifying herb which helps to maintain natural urination and sweating. It acts as a liver stimulant, due to its antioxidant property. The antioxidants fight against the damage caused by free radicals and protect the liver cells. It also has anti-inflammatory properties which helps reduce inflammation in the liver. Jamun seeds powder contains antioxidants called ellagic acid that may help in keeping a check on rapid fluctuations of blood pressure. Jamun seeds contain powerful antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic compounds that help keep harmful free radicals at bay.



