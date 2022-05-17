India is blessed with varieties of fruits. While mango, pineapple, and watermelon remain favourite, there are other berries which as tasty and popular during the summer season. Java Plum, popularly known as Jamun is a summer fruit which has a sweet-tangy taste, and it leaves a strong aftertaste on your palate. It is a fruit of the flowering tree called Syzygium cumini and it fruits during May and June. Jamun has several medicinal and health benefits. It is one of the best home remedies for stomach pain, diabetes and arthritis. Although the fruit is loaded with innumerable health benefits, it has a few side effects too.Also Read - World Hypertension Day: 5 Lifestyle Changes You Should Implement to Control High Blood Pressure

Did you know, that if you consume Jamun in excess it can take a toll on your health? According to Ayurveda, everything should be consumed in limited quantity and in the form of medicine.

Know the side effects of consuming Jamun in excess:

Blood sugar imbalance

According to an India TV report, eating jamun is highly beneficial for patients suffering from high blood pressure. You can easily control your condition by including this in your diet. But consumed in excess, it may lead to low blood pressure.

Constipation

Although, it is said that jamun can cure digestive problems, going overboard with it may cause constipation.

Acne

If you are prone to acne, then you must not eat jamun in excess. It can cause skin problems including pimples.

Vomiting

Did you know, that overeating Jamun can give you trouble, and it may lead to vomiting in some people.

It’s best to consume black plum in limited quantities.