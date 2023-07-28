Home

Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor as Desi Mermaid Stuns in Electric Blue Lehenga With Sexy Bralette And Cape, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor as Desi Mermaid Stuns in Electric Blue Lehenga With Sexy Bralette And Cape, See Pics

After basking on the success of her film 'Bawaal,' Janhvi Kapoor took away our breath in electric blue lehenga for designer Gaurav Gupta's ensemble at India Couture Week 2023 - See latest photos!

Janhvi Kapoor as Desi Mermaid Stuns in Electric Blue Lehenga With Sexy Bralette And Cape, See Pics

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) organized India Couture Week began on July 26, 2023. The biggest designers displayed their collections on the third day of the event, which was nothing short of grandeur and magnificence. Gaurav Gupta’s ‘Hiranyagarbha’ collection grabbed the stage after Varun Bahl’s entrancing wedding couture. Janhvi Kapoor made her runway debut in the designer’s breathtaking ensemble. She created magic in the glamourous electric blue ensemble. She dropped her photos and videos on her social media and captioned them with a blue-coloured heart.

Trending Now

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Glamourous in Latest Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Jahnvi Kapoor looked like no less than a mermaid in her blue lehenga that had a free-flowing skirt and bralette-style blouse. The noodle strap blouse came with a plunging neckline while the skirt had intricate sequin work all over. For us, it was Janhvi Kapoor matching sheer blue cape that completed her entire ensemble. She ditched the accessories for her ‘Bawaal‘ look on the ramp. Her makeup artist chose a dewy makeup base with nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, strong highlighter and nude pink lips. Janhvi Kapoor’s wavy locks fell perfectly on her shoulder.

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp in an electric blue lehenga that came with intricate embroidery and lots of shimmers. Her fans dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Heat wave in monsoon ? (sic).” Another user wrote, “hi barbieeeeeee (sic).”

WATCH Janhvi Kapoor Walk The Ramp:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Day three of India Couture Week 2023, jointly organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai India, continued the sartorial momentum set by the initial two days as renowned couturiers Gaurav Gupta and Varun Bahl presented their stunning collections on the runway.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor’s look for the ICW 2023?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES