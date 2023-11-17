Home

Janhvi Kapoor Burns Calories After Back-to-Back Tres Leches Treat, Latest Workout Video Will Blow Your Mind – Watch

Janhvi Kapoor's hardcore training gives fitness enthusiasts a dose of 'Workout Done Right' in sexy athleisure wear. Scroll down to see her latest video!

Janhvi Kapoor is getting back to fitness routines post-Diwali festivities. The actress enjoys working out and makes a point of maintaining her fitness regimen by exercising and being active. With endless bingeing over delectable treats, getting back on track is the right thing to do. Well, if you are looking for some inspiration to hit the gym, trust Janhvi Kapoor to give you a much-needed fitness dose. In her latest intense workout video, the actress truly took her fitness game a notch up.

The Anti-Gravity Club posted Janhvi Kapoor’s most recent workout video on Instagram. The Bawaal actress might be engaging in a few rigorous functional workouts to build her strength and mobility. Janhvi may be seen mastering every aspect of rigorous training, including squats, stretches, dumbell workouts, deadlift and back exercises. She further shared the video with the caption, “The only person who’s ready to do lower body every single day @janhvikapoor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANTIGRAVITY™ CLUB (@antigravity_club)

With minimal makeup and a tied bun, the stunner kept her look understated. She displayed her curvaceous body and toned legs while wearing a lemon-green push-up bra and gym shorts. Janhvi’s workout received praise from viewers in the comment section. One user wrote, “You inspire me”, another user commented, “Your fitness regime is amazing.”

On professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was direct-to-OTT release. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor last featured in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Atlee’s next project. Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

