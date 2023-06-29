Home

Janhvi Kapoor embodies elegance in plunging Manish Malhotra gown. Take a look at her recent hot pics.

Janhvi Kapoor attended the fundraising event, Animal Ball held in London to mark the 20th anniversary of the wildlife conversation. An initiative by the Elephant animal, the annual charity saw Indian celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Anita Dongre. Janhvi also represented India at the star-studded occasion. The actress stole the limelight in Manish Malhotra’s creation and made several hearts ablaze in an antique gold gown.

Bollywood designer, Manish Malhotra shared pictures of Janhvi Kapoor on his Instagram account. The diva looked glorious in an antique gold gown with floor-sweeping trail, midriff-baring out on the side, backless detailing and fish-cut silhouette that accentuated her curvaceous figure perfectly. Janhvi teamed her gown with a bronze gold jacket featuring exaggerated sleeves and long trail. The diva ditched jewellery and let her stunning outfit do all the work. She opted for Maharaja mask with high heels to complement her attire. For glam picks, Janhvi kept it subtle with shimmery eyeshadow, glossy lips, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter and ample mascara

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Royal in Antique Gold Manish Malhotra Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Designer Manish Malhotra shared her muse’s pictures on Instagram and captioned it ”The mask – made from ethically-sourced feathers and topaz crystal – is a symbol of strength and a paragon of protective leadership,” Manish Malhotra revealed on his social media. Check out Janhvi’s pictures in the radiant and elegant ensemble below.”

Fans loved Janhvi’s regal look and showered their love and comments on social media. One fan wrote ”Wow Janhvi, stunning”, another fan wrote ”how do you nail every damn outfit?”. Some fans also complemented designer Manish Malhotra for his epic creation, ”What an outfit Manish ” ”Janhvi look amazing in this MM outfit”

What do you guys think of Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra’s Creation? Tell us in the comments below

