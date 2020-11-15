Actor Janhvi Kapoor set the internet on fire with her hot ethnic look for Diwali celebrations. The actor posted a slew of pictures in a classic yellow saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in a vibrant yellow number. Also Read - Gauri Khan on How to Create Chic Interiors

The saree featured zari work and is from designer Manish Malhotra's latest collection Ruhaaniyat that was all about intricate zari embroidery.

Janhvi wrote as she shared her look on Instagram, "Messy hair and messier makeup by ME Happy Diwali @manishmalhotraworld," Janhvi wrote as she shared her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi is surely winning hearts with her impeccable Diwali fashion statement. The actor has amassed a huge fan following on the photo-sharing app Instagram and Janhvi makes sure to delight her fans with her latest pictures.

In another picture, Janhvi was seen striking a fun pose with sister Khushi. She captioned the picture, “Days that I don’t annoy my sister are days that are incomplete 🤕” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi opted for delicate jewellery by Manish Malhotra. For makeup, the actor went for dewy foundation, jet black kohl, loads of highlighter, and nude matte lipstick. Messy hair added the oomph factor. Janhvi surely made heads turn with her striking yellow saree.

Janhvi’s sister Khushi too looked gorgeous in a blue Anarkali suit. She also opted for Manish Malhotra’s ensemble as she stunned in a peshwaz along with a quilted sadri jacket and a trailing gharara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Janhvi will be next seen in Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.