Janhvi Kapoor Dumps Fashionable Pics in Sexy Bodycon Looks, Which One You Like – Blue or Yellow?

Janhvi Kapoor known for sharing several BTS pictures from her everyday life, recently posted pics in two glamorous outfits that you just can't miss.

Janhvi Kapoor known for her stunning fashion appearances, recently dropped a photo dump on her Instagram account. The actress is known for sharing random of pics of her everyday life that keeps her connected to fans. Janhvi’s latest Instagram post is all about spending time with dog, doing fashion trials, marveling at a sunset, striking poses and more. It would be unfortunate to miss Janhvi’s most recent pictures, which seems to sum up her May.

In the photo dump, we loved two of Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning gowns. The first two images show her in a yellow corseted gown. Janhvi looks vibrant as she clicked some stunning poses for the gram. The outfit features crisscross halter neckline, with a cut-out on the front, corseted bodice and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her curvaceous bod. For glam picks, Janhvi went with subtle eyeshadow, nude lipshade, sharp contour, feathered brows, sleek eyeliner and glowing skin. Janhvi styled the ensemble with just an emerald ring. For hairdo, Janhvi Kapoor went with open wavy tresses that complemented her outfit beautifully.

Janhvi Kapoor posed in second gown that came with a midnight blue shade. Her ensemble features plunging V neckline, cut-outs on waist, a backless detail, fish cut and a figure-hugging fit that accentuated her figure. The actress rounded of her look with minimal glam and open tresses.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming films, the actress will next co-star with Rajkummar Rao in the eagerly anticipated sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. She also has the role of Varun Dhawan’s love interest in the movie Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

