Janhvi Kapoor Bodycon Dress: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor always brings her A game when it comes to fashion and styling. Late actor Sridevi’s daughter is currently gearing up for the release of her film – ‘Mili.’ Janhvi, who is an avid lover of bodycon dresses, has once again raised the hotness level with her brown bodycon silk dress. The actor’s stylist dropped her sexy pictures on Instagram and captioned them emojis. Her figure-hugging dress accentuated Janhvi Kapoor’s curves. The brown silk-satin dress featured a front cut-out on the midriff, full-length sleeves and a calf-length hemline. Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in the satin-silk dress that also featured a sweetheart halter neckline.Also Read - Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Fights Back Inside a Freezer Room in Mathukutty Xavier's Survival Thriller - Watch

JANHVI KAPOOR RAISES HOTNESS IN A BROWN SATIN DRESS

Janhvi Kapoor accentuated the look with contrasting purple-hued embellished stilettos, a top-handle tiny purse, and bold jewellery. It was finished off with a back puff, curled ends, and a centre-parted, half-tied hairstyle. Her looks got thumbs from the fashion police. Janhvi Kapoor's fans dropped fire and heart eye emojis for her sexy looks. One of the users wrote, "Wow, so beautiful." Several others called her hot and sexy!

Can You Guess Janhvi Kapoor’s Satin Silk Dress Price?

Janhvi Kapoor wore a brown bandage made out of a super stretch bandage fabric that perfectly fit her curves. Are you looking forward to buying her body-hugging silk-satin dress? Janhvi Kapoor’s sexy bodycon dress can be yours at Rs 12,500 only, as per the official website of self-centrd.

What do you think about Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit? Let us know!