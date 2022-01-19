Throwing major summer bikini goals amidst peak winter is Janhvi Kapoor. Her yellow bikini ensemble is not only setting the internet ablaze but has increased the sultry quotient. Janhvi’s yellow halter-neck bikini is now the internet sensation. If you are looking for a wardrobe update and are clueless about how to, take cues from Janhvi. Janhvi’s social media will leave you dazed as it has us.Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Tests Positive For Covid-19; Janhvi Kapoor And Boney Kapoor Quarantine at Home

Taking it to Instagram, Janhvi uploaded a series of pictures. The caption read,” arcadia – findin my way back to ya.” She was seen wearing a mustard yellow base bikini top along with crimson and green floral leafy prints on the entire bikini. The bikini was adorned with halter neck details. She left her tresses soaked in pool water to give us a mermaid look. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Flaunts Her Hot Abs in a Micro Mini, Gives Tough Competition to Sister Janhvi Kapoor With Her Pics

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt: Who Pulled Off The White Floral Saree Look Better?

Janhvi wore a mustard yellow base bikini bottom that featured crimson and green floral prints and leaf motifs on the entire ensemble. The ensemble is from Zimmermann’s resort swim 2022 collection. It is an Italian lycra triangle bikini top and low rise, skinny pants featuring rings throughout and self-tie straps with toggle ends.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The two-piece set is available on the official website of Zimmerman and it costs $ 235 (approximately Rs 17K). Check out the post here.

For makeup, Janhvi wore pink lipstick and matching eye shadow. She chose rosy blushed, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and eyebrows.

What do you think of Janhvi’s ensemble?