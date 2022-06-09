Janhvi Kapoor in Rs 19K Floral Thigh-High Slit Summer Dress Enjoys a Day Out in Berlin| See Photos

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is in Berlin to shoot her film Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan and dropped a string of pictures on her Instagram handle. The actor looks stunning as always in a floral thigh-high slit dress. The actor opted for a floral dress for a day out in Germany’s capital city. Not just us, her friends and fans on social media also loved her outfit. Janhvi’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor commented that she will steal her outfit.Also Read - Poonam Pandey Spotted In Sexy Top And Purple Pants, Opens Up Sidhu Moosewala's Murder And Upcoming Projects - Watch Video

Janhvi along with her pictures, wrote, "Hallo Berlin." Her floral midi dress is from the shelves of the clothing label Reformation.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures from Berlin

Loved it? Wish to add it to your wardrobe? Then you are in luck, the outfit is available on the official website of Reformation. The dress is called Juliette Dress and is worth USD 248 which is approximately Rs 19,277.

As per the description on the website, the dress is slim fitting throughout the bodice with a relaxed skirt. This midi-length dress has adjustable tie straps so you can fit it to your liking. There’s also a side slit on the skirt to give your legs some breathing room. This dress runs slightly small.

The actor opted for minimal accessories to round off the look. She chose tan block heels which came with patterned straps and a statement ring. For the glam, she picked mascara, light pink lips, glowing skin, pink cheeks and subtle eye shadow.

What do you think of Janhvi’s look? Yay or Nay?