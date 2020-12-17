Actor Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram post always grabs our attention. Her photoshoots are quirky and bring a refreshing change to the table. For her recent Instagram post, she decided to spread floral cheer in a mint green floral blouse and trousers by fashion label Summer Somewhere. Her sartorial game takes us back to the 90’s fashion, thanks to the bandeau scarf top. Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Mesmerising In A Ivory Embellished Lehenga Worth Rs 42,000, See PICS

Janhvi’s fashion choices never disappoint the fashion police. Her recent look is the perfect amalgamation of retro and contemporary. Janhvi’s bandeau scarf top can be your go-to top for sun-drenched days and summer nights.

Janhvi teamed up her look with white sneakers and opted for dewy minimal makeup. She rounded off her look with a million-dollar worth smile. Also Read - Karishma Tanna’s Sheer Black Peplum Pleated Saree Worth Rs 51k Is A Perfect Pick For The Party Season

Check out her post: Also Read - Sunny Leone Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Rs 2500 Red Bodycon Dress, Sets The Christmas Mood

If you love what Janhvi is wearing and want to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The bandeau top is worth Rs 3,720 and her casual cropped pant are worth Rs 4,490, which comes out to be Rs 8, 210 and it is available on the Summer Somewhere website. Check them out:

On the professional front, Janhvi is all set to team up with actor Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in ‘Dostana 2’. Apart from this, she will also feature in Roohi Afzana with actor Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama ‘Takht’.

What do you think of Janhvi’s look? Yay or a Nay? Let us know in the comments below.