Actor Janhvi Kapoor treated her fans with a new string of pictures embracing the yesteryear fashion. The Dhadak actor pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and the internet can't stop gushing. She captioned the post, "Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed" (sic). Many fans even compared Janhvi's retro look to late actor Sridevi.

The actor posted a slew of pictures in two different looks. Janhvi looked ethereal in a sheer white saree by Raw Mango which also had a dash of green hue and had a golden border running across the hem. She teamed up her look with a brown and gold shaded brocade blouse. She looked gorgeous and how!

She opted for a messy braid hairstyle and accessorized her look with a pearl necklace, pearl drop earrings, and a statement gold ring. She wore a deep red lipstick, flushed cheeks, and mascara. She completed her look with a black bindi.

In another picture, Janhvi swooped her fans in a blue netted floral saree by designer Karan Taurani. She paired her look with a full sleeves round neck white blouse that had blue polka dots. She went the minimalistic route and opted for a nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, and pink blushed cheeks.

View this post on Instagram Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Nov 9, 2020 at 12:54am PST

Friends from Bollywood also dropped comments on Janhvi posts, actor Athiya Shetty dropped a love-struck emoji, and late actor Sridevi’s co-star and Pakistani actor Sajal Aly wrote, “Uffff you look sooo beautiful (sic)”

Janhvi is an epitome of grace and beauty in these pictures. What are your thoughts on Janhvi’s latest Instagram post?